Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 175,152 Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Cloudflare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,419,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,649,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,928,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE NET opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

