Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,555 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.37.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $237.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.99. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

