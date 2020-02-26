Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.03 and a twelve month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

