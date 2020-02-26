Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 387.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,074 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.39.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

