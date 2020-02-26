Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,130 shares during the quarter. Parsley Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Parsley Energy worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PE shares. TheStreet raised Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PE opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.