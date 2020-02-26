Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 726,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kinross Gold worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

