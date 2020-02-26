Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.26% of RADA Electronic Ind. worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RADA Electronic Ind. stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $236.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

