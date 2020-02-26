Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.50% of IMPINJ worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $79,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $109,158. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PI. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

