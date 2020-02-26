Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Patrick Industries worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 670.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 570,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,250 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $585,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,725,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,157,657. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

