Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,027 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

CRWD stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $10,704,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,704,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,251,745 shares of company stock valued at $430,850,775.

