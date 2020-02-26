Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 140.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,069 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 832,702 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 526,697 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 756,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

