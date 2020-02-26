Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1,062.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 622.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 177.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 297.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

