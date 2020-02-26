Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $9.91 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,656,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,266,000 after purchasing an additional 571,854 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

