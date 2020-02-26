Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.57. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

