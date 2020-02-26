Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,504 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -295.40. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

