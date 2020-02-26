Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,814 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.66% of Recro Pharma worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 93,855 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $858,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPH opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Recro Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $354.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.31.

REPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

