Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 14,830 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,749. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

