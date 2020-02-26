Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 35,611 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,611 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cloudera worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

