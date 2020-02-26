Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 5,858 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average of $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $231.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.