Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 740,070 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 978.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,070 shares during the period. Vivint Solar comprises about 0.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.67% of Vivint Solar worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 357,840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 87,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $657,783.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,300.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399,335 shares of company stock worth $11,898,229 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSLR. JMP Securities upped their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

