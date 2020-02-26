Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 8,338 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 265,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,752,000 after buying an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Spotify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.91. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

