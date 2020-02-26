Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 9,237 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Illumina by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Illumina by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $269.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.82. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,854.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

