Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 326,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,921 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $18,259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 552.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,713,582 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

