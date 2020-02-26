Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.