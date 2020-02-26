Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

