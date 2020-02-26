Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.99% of Mitek Systems worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 680,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.6% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.74 million, a P/E ratio of 131.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

