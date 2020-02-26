Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 168,156 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.28% of Sterling Construction worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $408.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

