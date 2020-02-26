Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.