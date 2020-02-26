Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $8,802,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,554.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,555 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $8,428,000. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 44.24 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. TD Securities cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.