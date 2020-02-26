Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,846,000 after buying an additional 906,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 3.25. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

