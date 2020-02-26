Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of EOG opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

