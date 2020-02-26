Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

