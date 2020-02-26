Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises approximately 0.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.07 per share, with a total value of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,666,934.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,495 shares of company stock worth $331,446. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a current ratio of 295.73. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.91.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

