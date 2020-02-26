Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 7,874 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Novanta worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $152,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 13.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 62.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 8.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38. Novanta Inc has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.