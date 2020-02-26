Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 38,974.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 226,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 60,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.59.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $196.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 756.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

