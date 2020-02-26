Estia Health Ltd (ASX:EHE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Estia Health Ltd (ASX:EHE) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ASX:EHE traded down A$0.24 ($0.17) on Wednesday, reaching A$2.06 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 1,942,574 shares. Estia Health has a 52-week low of A$2.25 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of A$2.99 ($2.12). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

About Estia Health

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Estia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.