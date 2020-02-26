Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $136,595.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Coinlim, IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Escodex, Coinlim, IDEX, LATOKEN, P2PB2B, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

