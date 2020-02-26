Ether-1 (ETHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $239,694.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $239,694.00 and $29,153.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00434442 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001317 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010933 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012445 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,910,421 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

