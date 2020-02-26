Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $875.02 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $875.02 million and approximately $1.92 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $7.52 or 0.00085912 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Bitbns and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.58 or 0.02553306 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Cryptopia, BitForex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Bit-Z, EXX, Poloniex, Koineks, C-CEX, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, BTC Markets, Huobi, OKCoin International, HBUS, BTC-Alpha, ChaoEX, Korbit, Gate.io, Binance, RightBTC, CoinTiger, Bitsane, Ovis, C2CX, Upbit, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinbase Pro, CoinBene, FCoin, Coinut, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Kraken, Coinone, Bibox, Bitbns, Instant Bitex, BCEX, Bittrex, QBTC, Gatehub, Cryptomate, Exmo, Liquid, Coinsuper, BigONE, CPDAX, BtcTrade.im, CoinExchange, ABCC, CoinEgg, Crex24, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Coinnest, YoBit, Coinhub, CoinEx, Indodax and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

