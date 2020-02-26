EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDRY. ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EDRY remained flat at $$5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 899. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.82.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Research analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

