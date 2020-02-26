Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

ERFSF opened at $500.00 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $399.75 and a 1-year high of $573.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $572.00.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

