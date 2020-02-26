Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, OKEx and Huobi. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BX Thailand, OKEx, Mercatox, Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

