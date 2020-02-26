EverGreenCoin (EGC) Achieves Market Cap of $182,268.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $182,268.00 and $15.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00959953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041529 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00203117 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00068777 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003982 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,210,530 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

