Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. 296,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,510. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

