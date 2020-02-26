Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Evogene has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

