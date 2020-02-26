Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 242.92% from the stock’s previous close.

EOLS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Evolus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

EOLS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Evolus by 429.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 1,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

