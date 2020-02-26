Exchange Income Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. AltaCorp Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday.

EIF opened at C$41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.65. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$46.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.11%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.