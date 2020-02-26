Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Exelixis updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 207,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 585,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,914 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

