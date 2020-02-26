Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXEL. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,139 shares of company stock worth $11,229,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 296,696 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

