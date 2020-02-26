Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 705,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

